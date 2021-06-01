$50K reward offered for information in fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in South L.A.

Jeremy Nathaniel Jackson is seen in photos released by the Los Angeles Police Department on June 1, 2021.

Officials are offering a $50,000 reward for information regarding the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in South Los Angeles last October, authorities announced Tuesday.

Jeremy Nathaniel Jackson was driving with his friends north on Western Avenue near the intersection of 98th Street in the Gramercy Park neighborhood about 8:50 p.m. Oct. 6 when gunshots were fired at his vehicle.

Jackson was struck in the neck, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene, but the victim died from his injuries.

No other details about the incident, including any suspect information, have been released.

Anyone with additional details about the person or people involved in the shooting is urged to call South Bureau homicide Detective T. Callian or Officer G. Medina at 323-786-5113.

The reward is being offered for information that leads to the identity, arrest and prosecution of anyone involved.