51-year-old former Long Beach teacher charged for lewd act with 13-year-old girl

Jordan High School in Long Beach is seen in an undated photo on Google Maps.

A former teacher at Jordan High School in Long Beach has been charged with committing a lewd act with a 13-year-old girl, officials announced Tuesday.

Mark Anthony Santo, 51, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one count of lewd act upon a child under age 14, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Santo allegedly assaulted the girl, who was a family friend, at his home in 2015, according to the prosecutor in the case.

It was not made clear whether Santo was the girl’s teacher or whether he was still a teacher at the high school at the time of the alleged act.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 20 at the L.A. County Superior Court in Long Beach.

Bail is set at $100,000 and Santo faces a maximum sentence of eight years in state prison, the DA’s office said.

The case remains under investigation.