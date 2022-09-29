An elderly woman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday for emergency surgery and was listed in critical condition after allegedly being assaulted by her 51-year-old son.

Pasqual Carlos, 51, wanted for allegedly assaulting his mother on Sept. 28, 2022. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene in the 300 block of Kirby Street in San Jacinto at around 9 a.m.

According to a department news release, the elderly victim told authorities that her son, Pasqual Carlos, assaulted her and then left.

An extensive search for the 51-year-old was conducted, but he was not found, according to the release.

Carlos is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said that Carlos should be considered armed and dangerous, and warned the public not to approach him, but instead immediately call 911 if they see him.