51-year-old woman fatally struck by motorcyclist in Riverside

A woman who was crossing a street in Riverside late Friday was killed when a motorcyclist crashed into her, police reported.

The fatal crash happened at about 11:52 p.m. in the area of Van Buren Boulevard and Wood Road, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

The victim, a 51-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riverside police Traffic Detective G. Matthews at 951-826-8724.