Dozens of firefighters battled a pallet fire Sunday afternoon in Pacoima and kept it from spreading to neighboring buildings, officials reported.

The fire was reported at 2:23 p.m. Sunday at an outside pallet yard located at 11017 N. Sutter Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an incident report.

Responding crews reported “heavy fire” was threatening a one-story commercial building.

It took 52 firefighters 31 minutes to extinguish the blaze, and keep the flames from spreading to nearby commercial buildings, LAFD reported.

There were no injuries reported.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to help determine the cause, the Fire Department said.

No other information was released.