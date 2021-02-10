52-year-old man arrested after pepper spraying another man, firing stun gun at Placentia officer

Randolph Aguirre is seen in a photo released by Placentia Police on Feb. 10, 2021.

A 52-year-old man was arrested after attacking another man in Placentia last week, then leading police on a foot chase and firing a stun gun at an officer, officials announced Wednesday.

On Feb. 4, around 10:17 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Industrial Way for reports of a man attacking another man while wearing a ski mask, according to a news release from the Placentia Police Department.

The attacker pepper sprayed the victim, and it was reported that the masked man possibly had a gun in his waistband, the department said.

Officers arrived and contacted the masked man, later identified as 52-year-old Randolph Aguirre of Brea, at the back of a business, according to police.

An officer instructed Aguirre to get on the ground but he refused. Aguirre then started to flee away from the officer on foot, and so a chase began.

While pursuing him, the officer could see what allegedly appeared to be the handgrip of firearm in Aguirre’s waistband. But as the chase continued, Aguirre turned towards the officer and pointed a stun gun at him, eventually activating it while pointing it at the officer, officials said.

Aguirre then continued to try and flee on foot but the officer shot his Taser, striking Aguirre’s body and stopping him.

He was arrested and the following items were found in his possession: a used can of pepper spray, a knife, zip ties, a loaded revolver and a stun gun/flashlight combo, according to the department.

An investigation revealed that the victim was the intended target of the attack. Authorities say they believe Aguirre specifically went to the location with the intent to assault and commit mayhem, and to torture the victim for disrespecting a member of Aguirre’s family and in retaliation for an alleged sexual assault.

Placentia Police released this image on Feb. 10, 2021, showing items found in Randolph Aguirre’s possession at the time of his arrest.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries as a result of the pepper spray and was then released, police said.

Police said Aguirre, who is a two-striker with a long criminal history, is facing the following charges: assault with the intent to commit mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon, resist violently, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and unlawful use of tear gas.

He is being held at the Orange County Jail on $1 million bail.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Placentia Police detectives at 714-993-8164. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or on their website.