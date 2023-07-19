A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide in Orange County, officials announced on Wednesday.

On July 18, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 9000 block of Canton Avenue in an unincorporated area of Anaheim, at around 3:40 p.m., on reports of a man who had been stabbed in the street.

At the scene, authorities located a 50-year-old man inside a nearby residence suffering from multiple stab wounds, an OCSD news release stated. Deputies rendered medical aid before the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives with the O.C. Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau also responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

At around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, investigators served two search warrants and arrested Effrum Maland Burnett, a resident of Yorba Linda in connection with the fatal stabbing. During their search, authorities also found multiple weapons, though it remains unclear at this time if they were used in the incident.

So far, investigators have not provided any information about possible motives for the stabbing. The name of the victim is being withheld while the Orange County Coroner completes their notifications.

The investigation into the fatal stabbing is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact O.C. Sheriff Homicide investigators at 714-647-7000. Anonymous tips can be made through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.