54-year-old man is 2nd coronavirus case in San Bernardino County

A second coronavirus case has been confirmed in San Bernardino County, public health officials said Monday, one day after announcing the county’s first.

The patient is a 54-year-old man with underlying health conditions. He was diagnosed after coming in contact with someone who’d recently traveled from Washington state, one of the hardest hit areas in the U.S., according to a San Bernardino County news release.

“This case does not change our level of readiness or response and it should not increase alarm among the public,” Dr. Erin Gustafson, the county’s acting health officer, said in a statement. “The health risk from COVID-19 to the general public in San Bernardino County remains low at this time, but everyone is strongly urged to engage in practices that reduce the risk of spread.”

The other local patient is a 53-year-old woman who returned from London last week, officials said.

The county also shut down several public attractions Monday, moving toward the social distancing measures adopted in places like L.A. and the Bay Area.

The following attractions will be closed to the public until at least April 3:

Big Bear Alpine Zoo

County libraries

County museums and historical sites

County regional parks, including Calico Ghost Town

Park and recreation district preschools in Big Bear and Joshua Tree

Five senior and community centers, though meal programs be available via drive-thru: Big Bear Senior Center, Bloomington Ayala Senior Center, Joshua Tree Community Center, Lucerne Valley Community Center, Wonder Valley Community Center

The following county offices will be available for service only online and via phone:

County Assessor-Record-Clerk

Child Support Services

Land Use Services, including Planning, Building and Safety, and Code Enforcement

Public Works, though you can still use lobby computers to access surveyor records

Registrar of Voters, with the exception of election observers

Special Districts Water and Sanitation

Transitional Assistance

Veterans’ Affairs

Schools across the region are also shut down. Though classes are canceled this week, the San Bernardino City Unified School District says it’s offering free childcare for students up to age 11 from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Students can be dropped off at any campus, provided they are enrolled within the district.

The schools will also be handing out free breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 or younger this week — with no student number or ID required.

At elementary schools, breakfast will be served from 8:20-8:50 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. At middle and high schools, kids can get breakfast from 7-7:25 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For resources and general information on the outbreak, San Bernardino County residents can call the COVID-19 hotline at 909-387-3911, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who feel sick should contact their doctor or call 911.