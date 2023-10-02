565-square-foot West Hollywood home sells for over $1 million

When you picture a million-dollar house, you probably don’t think of a bungalow tucked away behind a row of high hedges across from a fire station.
But a 565-square-foot tiny home located on a 2,240-square-foot lot at 8861 ½ Cynthia Street in West Hollywood just sold for more than that.
The 1924 Craftsman-style bungalow — that can’t be seen from the street — fetched more $1.1 million after being sold in September.
According to the property’s Zillow listing, the home is “tucked away in a private serene setting” and features an open floor plan, “abundant” large windows and glass doors.
In addition, the home features an outdoor space with a fire pit, hot tub, wrap around porch and lounge area, the Zillow listing said.
Zillow estimated the market value of the home as $1,187,200.
“Buyers were not having it, forcing the sellers to drop their price several times,” real estate agent Daniel Madariaga told the WeHo Times. “The original asking price was $1.4 million.”
The expensive miniscule abode exemplifies the incredibly high home prices seen across the Golden State. Median home prices reached a 15-month high in California in September.
This tiny home isn’t the first small residence in the L.A. area to fetch an exorbitant price; a house built into the side of a bridge overlooking a drainage ditch in Alhambra sold for $430,000 – over $170,000 more than the original asking price.