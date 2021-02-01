6 arrested after scaling Hollywood sign, changing letters to ‘HOLLYBOOB’ for breast cancer awareness

The Hollywood sign is seen on Feb. 1, 2021, after six people scales the area to modify the letters. (@doxalalao via Twitter)

Six people were arrested Monday after scaling steep terrain around the iconic Hollywood sign and strategically changing it to convey what they said was a breast cancer awareness message, according to police.

“HOLLYBOOB,” the sign briefly read, with a big tarp with the letter “B” on it thrown over the “W” and a strategically placed white dash to make the “D” another “B.”

LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie, the Hollywood area commander, said LAPD security personnel observed the five men and one woman on video surveillance about 1:15 p.m. A police helicopter quickly responded to the area, and flight crew were able to watch the group move back down the hill to a location on Mulholland Drive — where other officers and park rangers met them with handcuffs.

The arrestees were not publicly identified and could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

A few hours ago, a group attempted to vandalize the Hollywood sign. Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us @LAPDHollywood and this was way uncool (not to mention the terrain is quite steep & dangerous). Hollywood patrol officers have arrested all six individuals. — Captain Steve Lurie (@LAPDLurie) February 1, 2021