Counselor at South L.A. youth home fatally beaten after trying to stop fight; 6 arrested: Officials

Wayfinder Family Services in South L.A. is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a counselor at a South Los Angeles youth home, officials said Monday.

The incident was reported about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, when a fight broke out at Wayfinder Family Services, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The non-profit organization — licensed by the state of California to provide residential therapeutic services to children and youth who are placed by the Department of Children and Family Services — is located at 5300 Angeles Vista Blvd. in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood.

Responding deputies found the victim suffering from what appeared to be blunt force trauma injuries, officials said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim, David Mcknight-Hillman, was a counselor at the organization and had tried to stop a fight when he was assaulted, officials said.

Seven people, including five juveniles, were identified as having assaulted the victim. Four of the five juvenile suspects were booked into Eastlake Juvenile Hall. The fifth remains at large, but officials know who he is and are searching for him.

The other two suspects are 18 years old and were booked on suspicion of murder. They have not been identified.

The motive for the crime is unknown, but it remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323 890-5500.