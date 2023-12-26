Six people have been arrested as part of a prostitution sting conducted by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The operation was conducted along the Figueroa Corridor in South L.A. on Dec. 22, just before 8 a.m.

As part of the operation, undercover officers posed as sex workers and targeted sex purchasers and human traffickers.

During the operation, six people were arrested and cited for solicitation of prostitution.

Those arrested have been identified as Raul Ocampo Maya, 63; Daniel Alejandro Arceo, 29; Pedro Sanchez-Gonzalez, 54; Bryan Garcia Orellano, 30; and Anthony O. Williams, 57.

This operation is an ongoing effort to prevent the trafficking of women and minors along the busy corridor, LAPD officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Southeast Area Vice Detail at 213-972-1017. Anonymous tips can be submitted through LACrimestoppers.org.