Los Angeles police have rescued a minor who was the victim of human trafficking and made six arrests as part of a prostitution crackdown, authorities announced Monday.

Between Dec. 10-16, undercover vice officers with the Los Angeles Police Department conducted surveillance operations along the busy Figueroa Corridor “targeting lewd conduct, prostitution, and human trafficking activities,” according to a LAPD news release.

The ongoing effort, police said, is to prevent the trafficking of women and minors in the area.

Over the six-day operation, officers spotted numerous people approaching and soliciting women for sexual services, with many of the exchanges and services happening in public near residential neighborhoods where families and children were present, police said.

Uniformed officers with LAPD’s Southeast Division arrested individuals as they were committing the crimes, the release stated.

Six adults ranging in age from 21 to 68, all L.A. residents, were arrested and cited for engaging in an act of prostitution, solicitation for purposes of prostitution and pandering. Four have been released from custody.

The underage victim of human trafficking was provided with services and reunited with family, authorities said. Detectives added that the investigation into the people trafficking the minor remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about these crimes or other types of these incidents is urged to contact LAPD’s Southeast Area Vice Detail at 213-972-1017. Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crimes Stoppers.