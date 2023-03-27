The door of a cafe in El Segundo is boarded up after a burglary over the weekend on March 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Six businesses were burglarized in El Segundo over the weekend, and police believe the incidents are related.

El Segundo police responded to Main Street around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a break in. Responding officers found the front window shattered at the business and noticed that two nearby businesses had their front glass doors shattered, Lt. Ryan Danowitz detailed to KTLA.

Shortly after, three more businesses in the area were determined to be burglarized.

Police believe the incidents are related and the burglars were targeting the businesses, which were mostly restaurants, to steal money.

“All six locations had the same MO, glass window or door smashes. We believe they are all related,” Danowitz said.

Many of the businesses, including a cafe, ended up having to board up doors and windows because of the break ins.

Police are working to identify and apprehend those involved.

Over the weekend, El Segundo Mayor Drew Boyles posted a message on Instagram in which he described the suspects as wearing hoodies. He added that there were similar incidents reported in nearby Hawthorne and Manhattan Beach.

“I just want you to know that we are equally concerned and working with the police force to understand what happened and to do everything we can within our city, within our region and within the state, to make sure these things do not happen in the future,” Boyles said.