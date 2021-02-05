6 children hospitalized after eating poisonous plant in Brea

Six children ages 1 to 7 were taken to the hospital as a precaution after they were spotted eating poison hemlock plants at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea Friday afternoon.
Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Feb. 5, 2021.
