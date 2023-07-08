A jet carrying six people crashed near French Valley Airport in Murrieta early Saturday morning, marking the second deadly incident at the airstrip in one week.

According to the FAA, a Cessna C550 business jet crashed near the airport around 4:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

The flight, which had departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, went down in a field and burst into flames, causing a small brush fire that crews were able to extinguish in one hour, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Saturday morning’s crash comes just four days after one man was killed when his plane crashed after taking off from French Valley Airport.

The FAA and the NTSB are handling the investigation.

