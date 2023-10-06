A man died after he was shot multiple times in the chest in the South Los Angeles early Friday morning.

The man, whose name has not been released but who was believed to be in his mid-to-late 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1500 block of West 105th Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The LASD said that address corresponds to an unincorporated area of Los Angeles, though the Los Angeles Times Mapping L.A. tool says it’s in Gardena.

Deputies detained several suspected witnesses to the 2:15 a.m. shooting, as a bystander heard gunshots, saw the man down at the scene and saw two vehicles flee, officials said.

“Deputies detained two vehicles matching the description of the vehicles seen leaving the scene by the citizen,” the LASD said. “A total of 6 people were detained for questioning as potential witnesses.”

No information about the suspected shooter or shooters is available, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.