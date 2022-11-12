At least six people were hospitalized after a vehicle plowed through a street carnival in South Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The mass hit-and-run happened near Trinity St. and Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. around 8:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victims are all between the ages of 30 to 50 years old, authorities confirm. Hundreds of attendees were present at the carnival when the suspect drove through the crowds.

Carnival goers say they were waiting in line for rides when they heard a loud boom that sounded like possible gunshots. People were screaming and running in all directions after the sound.

The suspect was driving a newer, white-colored Porsche Cayenne SUV with major collision damage when they fled the scene, police said.

Citizen video captured the hectic scene as carnival guests ran away from the event while scrambling to safety amid loud sirens.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for injury treatment. Specific conditions were unavailable, but all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Details remain limited and this developing story will be updated.