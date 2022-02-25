6 hospitalized following school bus crash in Lancaster

A crash involving a school bus full of children in Lancaster resulted in several people being taken to the hospital Friday morning.

The bus and another vehicle collided shortly before 7:30 a.m. in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of 53rd West Street and Avenue J1 just west of the 14 Freeway.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel treating at least one person on the sidewalk near the crash scene.

The bus, which had damage to the front driver’s side, came to a stop in front of a home.

It was unclear if the second vehicle was still at the scene when Sky5 flew over the crash at 8:20 a.m.

A total of six patients were transported due to injuries, Fire Department spokesperson Benitez said.

It was unclear exactly how many children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The ages and conditions of the patients were unknown, according to Benitez.

There was also no immediate word on what may have caused the two vehicles to collide.