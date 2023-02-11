Six people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Woodland Hills on Feb. 11, 2023. (KTLA)

Six people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Woodland Hills on Saturday night.

The collision happened on the corner of Topanga Canyon and Califa Street around 6:25 p.m., said the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The multi-vehicle crash left six people hospitalized — one in critical condition, one in moderate condition and four others in fair condition, officials said.

Images from the scene show the crash left at least one vehicle severely damaged while other vehicles were being towed away.

Details remain limited and it’s unclear what initially caused the collision.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.