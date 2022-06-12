An early morning head-on crash in Covina left six people injured, officials said.

The crash near Barranca Avenue and Cypress Street was reported at about 1:30 a.m., when one vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with another car headed the other direction, the Covina Police Department said in a news release.

One car, a white sedan, contained three children ages 4 and younger and was driven by a 29-year-old woman, while the other vehicle, a black SUV, contained two adults, a man and woman in their 60s, Sgt. Counts of the CPD said.

“The occupants of both vehicles sustained serious injuries,” the release added, and all six people were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The children reportedly sustained lacerations to their heads, Counts said, and all occupants of the sedan were in critical condition.

As of later Sunday morning, the driver of the sedan was in surgery with life-threatening injuries, and while two of the three children remained in critical condition, one child was in serious condition.

The SUV’s occupants, meanwhile, were in stable condition.

Preliminary information says the younger woman driving the sedan struck the SUV, and she may have been drinking, Counts said.

The investigation is ongoing.