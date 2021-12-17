6 in custody after pursuit ends in Echo Park following LAPD investigation into DTLA armed robbery

Police have made arrests in connection with last week’s armed robbery outside a luxury downtown Los Angeles hotel, authorities said Friday.

The arrests were made after a pursuit came to an end in Echo Park Friday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Six people were taken into custody.

Detectives believe two of those in custody are tied to a Dec. 7 robbery that involved armed men approaching three victims outside the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel and robbing them of their jewelry and cash.

Police investigating the brazen robbery identified two suspects, who they saw getting into a vehicle on Friday, LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell told KTLA.

The officers tried to make a traffic stop, but the suspects did not yield, Spell said.

That triggered a pursuit that led into the area of Echo Park and Bellevue, where the vehicle stopped.

“Numerous” people then got out of the car and fled on foot, scattering in the area and going into different locations.

A SWAT and a K-9 team were called to the scene as police worked make sure were no barricade or hostage situations.

Several suspects were eventually taken into custody.

The captain said an investigation was still underway to determine the full scope of the suspects’ involvement in the robbery.