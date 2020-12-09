6 injured after fire spreads to San Bernardino residence, storage facility following crash

Six people were injured after a crash apparently sparked a fire that spread to a nearby residence and storage facility in San Bernardino on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Garden Drive and Baseline Street, according to San Bernardino County Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.

While first responders were headed to the scene, 911 dispatchers received another call that the fire extended to an adjacent storage unit, McClintock said. When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered a residence in flames in the 1200 block of Garden Street.

Investigators believe the fire was spread by a propane leak after the collision.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze in about 40 minutes.

Six people were injured, including four with burns, fire officials said. Two others suffered trauma. The extent of their injuries and their conditions were not immediately known.

All six patients have been transported to hospitals, according to the Fire Department.

The fire remains under investigation.

San Bernardino: (Final) IC reporting knockdown on the fire, all patients (6) transported. Crews working on overhaul, Fire investigator on-scene. pic.twitter.com/tjc0fOk9VP — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) December 9, 2020