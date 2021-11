Six people were hurt after two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in a traffic collision in Florence on Monday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash occurred in the 6800 block of Main Street at 7:43 p.m., the LAFD said in an alert.

The Fire Department did not release individual conditions, but some of the patients were treated on scene, while others were taken to a nearby hospital in moderate-to-serious condition.

No further details were available.