At least six people, including one child, were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood that may have involved a stolen vehicle suspect, authorities announced.

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to 12700 block of West Vanowen Street, near Bellaire Avenue, in Valley Glen at around 7 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters found a five-vehicle collision involving five adult victims and one child, all of whom were transported to the hospital in fair condition, LAFD said.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a heavy presence of firefighters and police at the scene. Two of the vehicles in the roadway showed heavy damage.

Six people were taken to the hospital after a five-car crash in Valley Glen on July 24, 2023, that may have involved a stolen vehicle suspect. (KTLA)

While it’s unclear exactly what led up to the multi-car crash, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department had been in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle, described as a 2022 metallic gray Lincoln Corsair, in the 14400 block of Oxnard Street, about three miles away.

At some point during the chase, the suspect, described as Hispanic male wearing a black shirt, exited the vehicle and attempted to flee police on foot.

A perimeter was set up near Vanowen Street and Bellaire Avenue where police eventually captured the suspect.

Authorities are unsure at this time whether the stolen vehicle suspect was involved in the multi-car crash in any way.