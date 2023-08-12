A crash involving multiple vehicles sent six people, including two children, to the hospital on Saturday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the multi-vehicle collision occurred near the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in the 16500 block of West Victory Boulevard around 10:15 a.m.

Out of the six victims, one was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, with three in “fair to serious” condition and two with minor injuries.

Video from the scene shows a mangled dark-colored SUV not far from a wrecked gray two-door coupe. Authorities quickly set up a perimeter and blocked off the area. (Citizen App)

The victims were not identified, but they were listed as two men, two women and two children, authorities said. Five of the victims were in the same car.

What led up to the crash is still under investigation.