Six people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Pacific Palisades on Friday night.
The crash occurred on the 790 block of North Almar Avenue around 7:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
At least three people are in serious condition and three others have non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Citizen video from the scene showed at least one vehicle flipped on its side in the middle of the road and a nearby sedan severely damaged on the sidewalk.
Law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the scene.
It’s unclear what caused the multi-vehicle crash as authorities continue investigating.
Details remain limited. The victims’ identities were not released.
This developing story will be updated.