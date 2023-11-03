Six people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Pacific Palisades on Friday night.

The crash occurred on the 790 block of North Almar Avenue around 7:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At least three people are in serious condition and three others have non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Citizen video from the scene showed at least one vehicle flipped on its side in the middle of the road and a nearby sedan severely damaged on the sidewalk.

A multi-vehicle crash left six people hospitalized in Pacific Palisades on Nov. 3, 2023. (Citizen)

A multi-vehicle crash left six people hospitalized in Pacific Palisades on Nov. 3, 2023. (Citizen)

A multi-vehicle crash left six people hospitalized in Pacific Palisades on Nov. 3, 2023. (Citizen)

Law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the multi-vehicle crash as authorities continue investigating.

Details remain limited. The victims’ identities were not released.

This developing story will be updated.