The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for six people, four of them armed, after a robbery in Mid-City Saturday afternoon.

The robbery was reported about 2:30 p.m., when police responded to the 5000 block of West Pico Boulevard, according to Matthew Cruz, an LAPD spokesperson.

The six mask-wearing robbers were in two vehicles, a gray SUV and a black vehicle, and four of them had handguns, Cruz said.

Cruz confirmed that property was stolen, though no information was available about what specifically was taken or how much it might be worth.