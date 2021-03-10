6 men arrested for attempted residential burglary in Glendale

From left to right, Michael Smyer, Terry McGee, Daizon Blue, Drequanne Armstrong, Kalin Butler, and Dionza Blue are seen in booking photos shared by the Glendale Police Department on March 10, 2021.

Six men were arrested on suspicion of trying to burglarize a home in Glendale over the weekend, officials announced Wednesday.

Just after 9 p.m. on March 6, officers responded to a residence on the 1100 block of Avonoak Terrace regarding a person seen wearing a ski mask, jumping a fence and entering the back of a property, the Glendale Police Department said.

An alarm at the house activated and within minutes, a police aircraft was overhead and relayed to responding officers that four men with backpacks were in the backyard of the property fleeing towards the front.

The four men got into two vehicles parked at the front of the home and quickly fled, officials said.

The police air unit kept a visual on both vehicles and informed patrol units on the ground on the location of the suspects.

Officers found and stopped both cars: one, which had another vehicle’s license plate on it, was stopped at the intersection of Mountain Street and Verdugo Road, and the other at the intersection of Canada Boulevard and Verdugo Road.

Each vehicle had three men inside, police said. The first vehicle included 31-year old Michael Smyer of Woodland Hills, 26-year-old Terry McGee of Los Angeles (who allegedly initially provided a false name to police), and 22-year-old Kalin Butler of Los Angeles. The second vehicle had 26-year-old Drequanne Armstrong of Palmdale, 20-year-old Daizon Blue of Palmdale, and 26-year-old Dionza Blue of Van Nuys.

Officers say they found multiple ski masks, gloves, crow bars, a hammer and a screwdriver during the investigation.

Authorities discovered that Smyer was on parole and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and McGee also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

All six men were arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted burglary to a residence and conspiracy to commit a crime.