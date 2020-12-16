6 Orange police officers hospitalized after fentanyl exposure: Police

Six police officers and two suspects were hospitalized for fentanyl exposure following an incident in Orange Tuesday, officials said.

Officers initially stopped the two men in a vehicle around 2:30 p.m. on the 800 block of South Tustin Street, Orange police said in a news release.

The men pulled over outside a discount store, and one of them dumped out a bag of fentanyl that went airborne, according to police.

The surrounding area was evacuated while paramedics responded to treat those exposed.

The six officers and suspects were subsequently taken to nearby hospitals as a precaution, officials said.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession and evidence destruction.

The public was advised to avoid the area, as a hazardous materials crew was still working to deem it safe.