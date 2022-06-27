Glendale police recovered six stolen vehicles in the last month and arrested nine people in connection to the thefts.

Around 4:30 p.m. June 21, patrol officers located a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on the 1400 block of E. Colorado Street. The officers observed a man who appeared to be sleeping inside of the vehicle. They also saw the steering column was severely damaged, and found 25 additional keys on the driver’ side floorboard of the vehicle. The man, identified as 32-year-old Omar Marrufo of Panorama City, was subsequently arrested for vehicle theft and receiving known stolen property.

At approximately 4 p.m. June 15, patrol officers located a stolen vehicle travelling near the intersection of Colorado and Louise streets, and subsequently conducted a felony traffic stop. The officers arrested the driver, 29-year-old Nieves Olivar and passenger, 25-year-old Arthur Delaroca, both of Van Nuys, and booked them on suspicion of vehicle theft.

Around 7:30 p.m. June 13, a Glendale patrol officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Colorado Street and Columbus Avenue. Officers discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen. A subsequent search of the vehicle produced 187 pills labeled “Alprazolam” and a nitrous oxide tank. The driver, 22-year-old Victor Quiroz of Van Nuys, was arrested and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft, possessing a controlled substance for sale, possessing a nitrous oxide tank, and an outstanding warrant. The passenger, 21-year-old Jasmine Perez of Reseda, was arrested and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale.

Just after midnight on June 5, an officer heard continuous honking while driving near the intersection of West Broadway and Eagledale Avenue. The officer located the vehicle and observed a man, later identified as 26-year-old Julian Leon of Tampa, Florida, hunched over in the driver’s seat. The officer contacted Leon and saw several wires hanging from the steering console. A search of the vehicle produced several multitools on the driver’s side floorboard, along with jumper cables and registration paperwork. During the investigation, officers learned that Leon was not the registered owner of the vehicle and that he was listed as wanted out of another state. Leon was subsequently arrested and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on May 31, a patrol officer located a stolen motorcycle in a motel parking lot on the 6700 block of San Fernando Road. Through an investigation, the officer obtained the suspect’s information, and just after 2 a.m., located 36-year-old Leanna Weir of Valley Village. Weir matched the suspect description, and through reviewing surveillance footage, officers were able to determine that she had parked the motorcycle in the parking lot. He was arrested and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft.

Just before 6 p.m. on May 20, officers saw a man and a woman — identified as 31-year-old Camille Stewart and 34-year-old Christopher Hurley, both of Mission Hills — sleeping in a vehicle parked on the 200 block of South Central Avenue. “ In plain sight, the officers observed a torch lighter, baggies, and what appeared to be a makeshift methamphetamine pipe,” Glendale police said. During the investigation, officers discovered that Hurley was on probation for vehicle theft and narcotics, and that the vehicle the pair was in had been reported stolen a month prior. The license plate that was attached to the vehicle belonged to a different vehicle. Stewart, who was in the driver’s seat, was arrested and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft and possessing controlled substances. Hurley was arrested and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft.