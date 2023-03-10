Six teenage boys were arrested for an alleged hate crime-fueled attack in Westminster.

The victim was a 15-year-old boy, according to the Westminster Police Department.

The male suspects were three 15-year-olds, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, all from Westminster or Garden Grove.

The attack took place on Feb. 21 when a school resource officer was notified of a fight at Gillespie Park around 11:20 a.m.

The victim told police around 10 suspects “jumped him in the park” when they thought he was filming them with his cell phone.

The group of suspects kicked and assaulted the victim “numerous times in the head, face, and torso while yelling racial slurs at him,” authorities said.

The attack left the victim with abrasions on his face, police said.

On March 3, investigators tracked down and arrested six suspects allegedly involved in the assault and theft of the victim’s cellphone.

All suspects were arrested on charges of Robbery, Assault with a Deadly Weapon: Not Firearm, and Hate Crime/Violating Civil Rights by Force or Threat of Force.

Three suspects were transported to Orange County Juvenile Hall, while three others will be released to their parents, police said.

The investigation will remain ongoing until all suspects are identified, authorities confirm.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Officer O. Ayala at 714-548-3772. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or online at occrimestoppers.org.