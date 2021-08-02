6-year-old boy fatally struck by car in South L.A.

A child died after being hit by a car in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday morning.

Few details have been released about the fatal incident, which occurred around 10 a.m. in the area of Compton Avenue and 87th Street, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Moises Marroquin.

The 6-year-old boy was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Marroquin said. He has not yet been identified.

