6-year-old boy struck and killed by SUV in parking lot of Garden Grove recreation area

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash that occurred in the Haster Basin Park parking lot on March 18, 2021. (KTLA)

Police are investigating after a 6-year-old boy was struck and killed by an SUV in the parking lot of a Garden Grove recreation area Thursday evening.

The incident occurred about 7 p.m. at Haster Basin Recreation Park located at 12952 Lampson Avenue.

The SUV was traveling in a parking lot when it struck the unidentified child, the Garden Grove Police Department stated in a news release.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene following the crash and was cooperating with investigators, the Police Department stated.

The vehicle has been impounded for evidence.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of crash, and if drug or alcohol impairment was a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call traffic investigator Paul Ashby at 714-741-5823.