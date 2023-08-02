An investigation into a possible shooting prompted officials to close the 60 Freeway in the Diamond Bar area Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to investigate reports of a possible car-to-car shooting near Diamond Bar Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

Authorities investigate a possible shooting in Diamond Bar on Aug. 1, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

Investigators have yet to confirm whether a shooting actually occurred but officials were forced to close both directions of the 60 Freeway at the 57 Freeway and close a portion of the southbound 57 at the 60 to conduct their investigation.

A driver of a pickup truck who pulled over into a parking lot told authorities that someone had shot at his vehicle.

No injuries were reported but video showed what appeared to be a bullet hole in the vehicle.

It was unclear how long the freeway would remain closed. Delays for drivers headed westbound were already stacking up by 4:30 a.m.

The best alternate for drivers headed westbound appeared to be the 10 Freeway.

Investigators were also working to see if a fatal car-to-car shooting reported around 12:30 a.m. in Costa Mesa was related.