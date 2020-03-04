60 Freeway in Chino fully closed amid police activity; traffic jammed

Police activity prompted the full closure of the 60 Freeway in Chino on March 4, 2020. (KTLA)

One person is in custody after police activity prompted an emergency closure of the 60 Freeway in Chino, snarling traffic through the area on Wednesday morning.

All lanes of the freeway were initially closed at Pipeline Avenue around 6:18 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

Just before 8:15 a.m., the Chino Police Department tweeted that officers were "dealing with a suspect on the freeway." That person was apparently taken into custody a short time later, according to an updated tweet from the agency.

Police did not say what offense he or she was suspecting of committing.

*Update* Suspect is in custody and the scene is secure. No officers were injured. Ongoing investigation, will post more updates when the freeway will be reopened. We appreciate your patience. — Chino Police (@chinopolicedept) March 4, 2020

At one point, both sides of the freeway were cordoned off with yellow police tape, and numerous officers could be seen investigating, Sky5 aerial video show showed. Evidence markers were scatted about on eastbound lanes.

CHP is assisting in the investigation.

Traffic was backed up for miles on both sides of the freeway, and vehicles could be seen turning around and leaving the roadway via an on-ramp.

It was not immediately known when all lanes of the freeway would reopen.

Check back for updates on this developing story.