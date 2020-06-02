60 new COVID-19 deaths reported in L.A. County; testing sites close for 2nd day amid protests

Ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd have momentarily halted progress in Los Angeles County’s fight against COVID-19 as several test sites have been closed or have modified their hours.

Los Angeles County officials have long stressed the need for residents to be tested for the coronavirus in an effort to prevent its spread, especially as more restrictions have been lifted in the county.

“We are continuing to ensure that our testing sites are safe for both patients and staff. Testing remains a priority as we continue to fight the spread of coronavirus in L.A. County,” said Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

June 02, 2020

Cases: 1,202 (57,118 total)

Deaths: 60 (2,443 total) pic.twitter.com/X83wH7DwKe — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) June 2, 2020

In Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium and Kedren Community Health Center remain the only sites where city officials will conduct tests Tuesday, after others have been shut down. Officials hope to reopen test centers Wednesday.

