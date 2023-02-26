The city of Long Beach has announced it will be setting up 60 warming beds for unsheltered residents Sunday and will keep them set up until at least next week.

The 60 new beds will be stationed at the Long Beach Multi-Service Center located at 1301 W. 12th Street and will be removed every morning ahead of Multi-Service Center operations, which start at 8 a.m.

Warming beds will be offered on a first come, first served basis to those experiencing homelessness in Long Beach beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

The community has been subject to massive amounts of rainfall and high winds as well as abnormally cold temperatures over the weekend, and with more cold weather and thunderstorms in the forecast, the city is doing everything they can to prevent exposure-related deaths especially after a homeless person in Long Beach died due to exposure on Friday.

According to the city, there is still a struggle to meet the sheltering needs of residents who are unhoused and the 81-bed emergency shelter that was set up at Community Hospital in December has been consistently full since opening.

The latest 60 beds are a small part of the 1,300 beds that the City of Long Beach and its partners provide to the homeless.

The Homeless Services Bureau of the Health and Human Services Department is actively seeking community groups that can assist with evening meals, and any people or groups that are interested can email homelessservices@longbeach.gov or call 562-570-4500.