60-year-old El Monte massage therapist arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting 3 clients

Jorge Alberto Garcia-Zuniga is seen in an undated booking photo released by the El Monte Police Department on April 14, 2021.

A massage therapist who was providing services out of his home has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of three clients, the El Monte Police Department reported.

Jorge Alberto Garcia-Zuniga, 60, is facing three felony counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person by fraudulent representation, police said Wednesday in a news release.

Garcia-Zuniga, who is also known as “Sobador,” is a licensed massage therapist who has been under investigation by El Monte police since Feb. 13. Police said Garcia-Zuniga was identified as the perpetrator who sexually assaulted a woman during a scheduled massage that took place at his home in the 11300 block of Medina Court.

So far there are three victims of Garcia-Zuniga who have been identified, but police said there are likely more.

Anyone who believes they may have also been a victim is encouraged to call Det. J. Fullington at 626-580-2093.