The LAPD provided these photos of the suspect in a shooting on Sept. 18, 2022.

A 60-year-old man who was walking home near a street takeover in Vermont Square was shot in the back last month, and the Los Angeles Police Department has released images of the suspected shooter in an effort to identify him.

The unidentified victim was wounded and left lying on the sidewalk as he walked by a takeover at Western Avenue and 48th Street at around 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 18, police said in a news release.

When investigators found security footage of the incident, they saw a man who appeared to be about 18 years old involved in an altercation with another spectator.

As the other spectator fled, the shooter fired three shots from a handgun, at least one of which struck the 60-year-old man, police said.

The shooter fled east on 48th Street.

He is believed to be 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 170 pounds. He has short dark hair and was wearing a light-colored t-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 213-786-5414 or 213-910-8703.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.