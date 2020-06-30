Man seriously injured after being struck by hit-and-run driver near Runyon Canyon trail; reward offered

Mulholland Drive and Pacific View Trail is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps and a photo of the involved vehicle was provided by the Los Angeles Police Department on June 30, 2020.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information on a hit-and-run driver who struck a 60-year-old man while traveling on the wrong side of the road near a Runyon Canyon trail over the weekend.

The crash occurred about 12:25 p.m. Saturday when the victim was walking west on Mulholland Drive and Pacific View Drive Trail in the Hollywood Hills.

The man was struck by a 2019 BMW M5 traveling east on westbound lanes, according to a Los Angeles Police Department community alert.

The victim was seriously injured and the driver did not stop to help.

The driver was described as a man between 20 and 35 years old. The vehicle is described as a gray four-door sedan with major windshield damage and a temporary plate with the number AJ33L66.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to call LAPD traffic Detective Wade at 818-644-8036.