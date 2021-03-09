60-year-old Upland man arrested on suspicion of distributing child pornography over the internet

Timothy McGillivray is seen in a photo released by the Fontana Police Department on March 9, 2021.

An Upland man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet, the Fontana Police Department reported.

Timothy McGillivray, 62, was taken into custody at his home in the 600 block of N. 8th Street after detectives from the Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant.

Detectives found and seized multiple electronic devices with evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of child pornography located on them, police said in a news release.

McGillivray was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at jdrodriguez@fontana.org.