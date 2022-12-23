A 60-year-old woman is dead after a fight with another woman in Pasadena Thursday afternoon, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The altercation in the 400 block of North Los Robles Avenue was reported at about 4:40 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found Pasadena resident Corina Monroy “suffering from head trauma” in a parking lot, police said in a news release.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At about 10 p.m., detectives arrested the suspected assailant, 40-year-old Pasadena resident Carolina Hernandez.

No motive has been established, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 626-744-4241 or report information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.