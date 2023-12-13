We all know the “big one” is coming to Southern California but we don’t know when that massive earthquake will strike.

A new study by the Los Angeles Times found that 6,000 Los Angeles-area buildings are in need of retrofitting.

The Times constructed an interactive map that shows residents the status of the buildings they live and work in.

“A retrofit strengthens earthquake-vulnerable buildings to better withstand shaking, making them less likely to collapse or be damaged,” the article stated.

Cities that have recently passed retrofit laws include Los Angeles, Torrance, Pasadena, Santa Monica, Culver City, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, according to the report.