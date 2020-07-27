61-year-old man suffers brain trauma after caught-on-camera attack in Irwindale; assailant sought

Police in Irwindale are looking for a man who was caught on camera punching a 61-year-old man during an altercation at a gas station earlier this month.

The assault occurred about 1:50 a.m. July 12 at the Arco gas station located at 110 Longden Ave., Irwindale Police Department officials said in a news release.

The assault of a 61-year-old man is shown in a screenshot from a video shared by the Irwindale Police Department on July 27, 2020.

During some sort of altercation, the man “suddenly and without apparent provocation” punched the victim in the face.

The victim then fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete, “rending him unconscious and non-responsive,” police said.

The man then got into the passenger side of a gold or tan 2003 Honda Pilot with a California license plate number of 5VQL448. The vehicle was later found and recovered, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition with severe head trauma and brain damage, police said.

The man is described as being in his mid 30s and is about 6 feet tall and around 275 pounds. He has a large build, black hair, a black goatee and was wearing a black T-shirt with a Marilyn Monroe design on the front, black-and-white checkered shorts, and gray tennis shoes. He is wanted for attempted homicide.

Anyone with information about the attack or the assailant can contact Detective D. Cornejo at 626-430-2290 or by email at dcornejo@irwindaleca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact police at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

A man involved in an assault is shown in photos released by the Irwindale Police Department on July 27, 2020.