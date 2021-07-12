$62 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Van Nuys

The only winning ticket from Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus jackpot to match all five numbers and the mega number was purchased in Van Nuys.

Lottery officials announced the $62 million ticket was bought at Tori Liquor, located at 7300 Sepulveda Boulevard.

The winner has 60 days to come forward and choose between receiving the $62 million total in 30 annual installments or taking a smaller lump-sum payment.

The numbers from the July 10 drawing were 9, 11, 15, 27, 30, and the mega number was 25.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery website.