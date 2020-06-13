62-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to Culver City shooting

The 4300 block of Sawtelle Boulevard in Culver City is seen in an undated photo from Google Maps street view.

A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at multiple people in Culver City on Friday, officials said.

Police responded to a call of a shooting about 2:40 p.m. in the 4300 block of Sawtelle Boulevard, the Culver City Police Department said in a news release. They found a handgun at the scene, officials said.

After a preliminary investigation, police arrested a 62-year-old Culver City resident on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said.

But around 3:30 p.m., police learned of a gunshot victim at a local hospital and went to meet him. Officers spoke to the victim, who is being treated for his injuries, and determined that his shooting was related to the earlier arrest they had made.

Police learned that the initial suspect they arrested “had fired multiple shots at the victim and the other subjects,” according to the release.

The charges against the 62-year-old were then upgraded to attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the department at 310-253-6202.