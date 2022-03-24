A bicyclist was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in El Monte earlier this week, authorities said Thursday.

The crash occurred about 8:55 p.m. Tuesday as the bicyclist was traveling east on Lower Azusa Road and entered the intersection at El Monte Avenue, police said.

The suspect vehicle traveling in the same direction then struck the bicyclist, who died at the scene, according to the El Monte Police Department.

No further details about the victim have been released.

Authorities are searching for the driver who fled the scene and released a surveillance photo of the vehicle involved.

It is described as a 2019 or 2020 Toyota Avalon that is maroon or burgundy and has damage to its front bumper.