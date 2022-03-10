62-year-old man arrested after being tied to more than 70 burglaries in San Fernando Valley: LAPD

A still from a video released by LAPD on March 10, 2022 shows a man breaking into a business the previous year.

Authorities have arrested a 62-year-old man in connection with more than 70 commercial burglaries in the San Fernando Valley dating back to October 2020.

Rueben Virgil Newhouse targeted small businesses during early morning hours, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He allegedly entered businesses using rocks or a hammer to shatter the front door glass or windows and targeted cash registers for money.

Newhouse apparently always wore black boots, a mask and gloves.

Most of the burglaries were captured on video, some of which were released to the public amid the ongoing search for the suspect, dubbed the “Two O’Clock Rock” burglar.

Authorities on Thursday released a compilation of surveillance footage of the suspect burglarizing businesses.

Newhouse was arrested March 1, but authorities did not elaborate on how they identified him as the “Two O’Clock Rock” burglar.

Aside from the method used in the burglaries, the man’s nickname appears to be a reference to the 1955 rock and roll song “Rock Around the Clock” by Bill Haley and His Comets.

While executing a search warrant at Newhouse’s apartment, detectives recovered several burglary tools and other items taken from various businesses, police said.

Newhouse was charged with 23 second-degree burglary charges and his bail was set at $505,000, police said.

The case is still being reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and Newhouse could face additional charges, according to LAPD.

“The estimated loss to small business owners struggling during the COVID pandemic exceeded over $200,000 in monetary and property damage,” police said in a news release.