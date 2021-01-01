62-year-old man dies days after hit-and-run crash in Long Beach; driver sought

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

A man died on New Year’s Eve, days after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Long Beach, police said Friday amid the continuing search for the driver.

The crash was reported about 8:20 a.m. Dec. 22 along Pacific Coast Highway and Harbor Avenue.

Responding officers found a pedestrian unconscious on the roadway and suffering from serious injuries, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday. He was identified as James Herbert Lee Jones, 62, of Long Beach.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a blue Honda Civic failed to yield for the pedestrian as he was walking in a marked crosswalk, police said.

The driver did not stop after the crash and continued east on PCH.

No further details about the crash have been released.

Anyone with information can call Detective Kelsey Myers or Detective Kevin Johansen at 562-570-7355.